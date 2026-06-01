Assam’s UCC Turns Family Law Reform Into a Question of State Power

When Assam passed its Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the political messaging arrived almost instantly. The government called it historic, progressive and necessary for gender justice. The Opposition called it rushed, selective and politically motivated. The debate quickly fell into familiar trenches: reform versus majoritarianism, secularism versus minority rights, modernity versus personal law.

But the 154-page law deserves a more careful reading than these slogans allow.

Assam’s UCC is not merely a law about marriage, divorce or inheritance. It is also a law about how deeply the modern State can enter private life in the name of reform.

That is what makes it significant beyond Assam.