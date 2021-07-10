LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Nominated as US Ambassador to India

President of the United States of America (USA) nominated Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as the ambassador to India on Friday, 9 July.

If the nomination is confirmed by the Senate, Garcetti will replace Kenneth Juster, who served as India's Ambassador during Donald Trump's administration.

Garcetti has been the mayor of Los Angeles City since 2013 and is the current chair of C40 Cities – a network of 97 cities across the world who are taking action against climate change.

He is also associated with an organisation called Climate Mayors and has led more than 400 US mayors to adopt the Paris Climate agreement.