LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Nominated as US Ambassador to India
If the nomination is confirmed by the Senate, Garcetti will replace Kenneth Juster as India's Ambassador.
President of the United States of America (USA) nominated Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as the ambassador to India on Friday, 9 July.
If the nomination is confirmed by the Senate, Garcetti will replace Kenneth Juster, who served as India's Ambassador during Donald Trump's administration.
Garcetti has been the mayor of Los Angeles City since 2013 and is the current chair of C40 Cities – a network of 97 cities across the world who are taking action against climate change.
He is also associated with an organisation called Climate Mayors and has led more than 400 US mayors to adopt the Paris Climate agreement.
Garcetti has also served as an Intelligence officer in the US Navy Reserve Component for 12 years.
Reacting to the nomination, Garcetti said, "I have committed my life to service – as an activist, as a teacher, as a naval officer, as a public servant, and if confirmed, next as an ambassador. Part of that commitment means that when your nation calls, you answer that call."
The nomination assumes importance as Biden has reiterated his commitment towards strengthening US-India ties and Garcetti is considered to be a close ally of Biden.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.