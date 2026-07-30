New Anti-Paper Leak Bill Punishes Offenders But Doesn’t Prevent Leaks

In the wake of the nationwide protests over paper leaks, which led to the ouster of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the Centre is turning to harsher penalties as its latest response.

On 29 July, the Lok Sabha passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, representing a legislative shift towards stricter penal measures in response to the recurring controversies. The Bill proposes increasing the maximum term of imprisonment to 10 years, raising the maximum individual fine to Rs 50 lakh, enhancing penalties for service providers to Rs 5 crore, and establishing a Special Task Force, alongside fast-track courts, operating under prescribed timelines for investigation and trial.

The legislation follows the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 after reports that a leaked “guess paper” substantially overlapped with the examination. Whether these enhanced punitive measures will meaningfully reduce future examination leaks, however, remains an open question.