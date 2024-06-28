Why is There a Controversy Over Jagan Demanding the Leader of Opposition Post?

Notwithstanding the pusillanimity of politicians, the constitutional and legal position on the subject needs to be clarified. Politicians can change their stance to suit the political context, but the interpretation of the law remains sacrosanct.

As Jagan also referred in his letter to the Speaker of the Assembly who has to accord the LoP status as per the statute, the term Leader of the Opposition under the Explanation provided under Section 12-B of the Andhra Pradesh Payment of Salaries and Pension and Removal of Disqualifications Act, 1953, is defined as under:

12-B: The provisions of this Act shall apply in relation to the holder of Office of the Leader of Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly or in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, as they apply in relation to a Minister. Provided that where there are two or more parties in opposition to the Government, in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly or in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council having the same numerical strength, the Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly or the Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council as the case may be shall having regard to the status of the parties, recognise any one of the Leader of such parties as Leader of the Opposition for the purpose of the section and such recognition shall be final and conclusive.

Explanation: In this Act, the term "Leader of the Opposition" in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly or in the Legislative Council means that a member of either as the case may be, who is, for the time being, the Leader in that House of the party in opposition to the Government having the greatest numerical strength and recognised as such by the Speaker of the Assembly or the Chairman of the Legislative Council, as the case may be.