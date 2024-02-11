Why Does Naidu Want To Align With BJP – and Why Is Jagan Trying To Prevent It?

It is rather surprising that even when the top leadership of the BJP is holding talks with the TDP supremo for a possible political alliance, the finance minister in the Jagan government, in his budget speech, praised the support given by the Centre to the state government.

Both the YSRCP and TDP have supported the Delhi Services Bill, which goes against the federal spirit – an idea that is close to the heart of regional parties. Both the YSRCP and TDP have also supported BJP nominees in the election to the offices of both the President and Vice-President of India.

Further, both the parties recently voted in favour of the Modi government when the Lok Sabha voted on the no-confidence motion moved by the members of the Opposition. It may recalled that both the YSRCP and TDP moved separate no-confidence motions against the Modi government in the previous Lok Sabha, alleging that the NDA government was not fulfilling the promises made to Andhra Pradesh.

Back then, YSRCP's members of Lok Sabha resigned, while the TDP withdrew from the Modi Cabinet, protesting against the alleged injustice meted out to the state.