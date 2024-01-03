YS Sharmila Joins Congress: Can Jagan Mohan Reddy's Sister Dent His Power?

YS Sharmila joined the Congress party on Thursday, 4 January, in the presence of AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi. This effectively means she may take on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is also her brother, in the upcoming state elections.

Sharmila's political start-up in Telangana proved to be a damp squib, and the Telangana Congress leadership was hell-bent on opposing her entry into the state's politics.

However, it was not averse to her joining the party and playing an active role in Andhra Pradesh. Thus, she was left with no other option but to take up the responsibility of catapulting the grand old party in Andhra Pradesh, which is tantamount to fighting against her brother.