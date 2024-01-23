Naidu, Pawan Kalyan at Ayodhya, No Jagan or KCR: What It Means for Telugu States

The Manmohan Singh government, in 2014, had promised Special Category Status for AP after the bifurcation of the state, but the subsequent BJP government was reluctant to accord the same. Fearing a backlash from the public, Naidu, too, decided to join the fight for the status, forcing him to end his relationship with the BJP.

After Naidu's massive defeat at the hands of Jagan in 2019, the TDP lost its momentum. He was also arrested in September 2023 for his alleged involvement in the skill development scam case.

Since then, Naidu has been trying to find a way back to the NDA, but the BJP is not too keen on allying with him. Pawan Kalyan had also approached the party for a three-way TDP-BJP-JSP alliance, to which the BJP had said no.

The visit of Naidu and Pawan Kalyan to Ayodhya, therefore, could possibly indicate a revival of their ties.