Amid Clamour of Cockroaches, AISA Quietly Holds Fort of Student Politics

None of them asked for a spot on the main stage, where Wangchuk himself lay through his fast. They stayed at the edge of the camp and did not press for the attention their own strike could easily have claimed, a restraint I have come to expect from AISA and rarely see from newer, louder formations.

I met the site on 16 July, the fast's 19th day, on an afternoon when the thermometer read 42 degrees, and the crowd numbered barely a handful of people. Volunteers moved between the tents with steel tumblers of ORS for anyone who looked unsteady, and by mid afternoon that included most of the camp.

Wangchuk lay on a mattress raised slightly above the ground, a drip taped to one hand, taking nothing but water and, on his doctors' insistence, an occasional spoon of glucose solution. Anjali Chhabria, the psychiatrist tracking his health and the health of the fasting students from Mumbai, had already been issuing bulletins warning that Neha's readings were the most fragile of the three. AISA's comrades held their strike through all of it anyway, without a single one of them stepping back once the numbers around them thinned.

Rovin, a Masters' student and one of the organisers coordinating AISA's hunger strike, told me the small numbers at any one hour did not decide whether the strike would continue.

He spoke of a slow build in "consciousness among people," his words, even on days when the ground looked empty.