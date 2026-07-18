CJP Founder Dipke Goes On Hunger Strike After Cops Take Wangchuk TO hospital

On 18 July 2026, activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. The action was taken citing his deteriorating health. Following this, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke announced the start of his own indefinite hunger strike. Dipke and other protesters alleged the use of force by police during the removal of Wangchuk from the protest site.

The announcement has come at the time as the appointment of Anurag Kumar, Senior IPS officer batch of 1994, as the new Commissioner of Police, Delhi. Kumar who previously served as the Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau assumed charge on 17 July 2026 replacing Satish Golcha amidst various allegations of corruption by Golcha who took charge in August last year.