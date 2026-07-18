CJP Founder Dipke Goes On Hunger Strike After Cops Take Wangchuk TO hospital

On 18 July 2026, activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. The action was taken citing his deteriorating health. Following this, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke announced the start of his own indefinite hunger strike. Dipke and other protesters alleged the use of force by police during the removal of Wangchuk from the protest site.
The announcement has come at the time as the appointment of Anurag Kumar, Senior IPS officer batch of 1994, as the new Commissioner of Police, Delhi. Kumar who previously served as the Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau assumed charge on 17 July 2026 replacing Satish Golcha amidst various allegations of corruption by Golcha who took charge in August last year.
According to The Hindu, Delhi Police cited a Delhi High Court order and expert medical advice as the basis for transferring Wangchuk to the hospital. Heavy police deployment was observed at both Safdarjung Hospital and Jantar Mantar. Dipke, after being prevented from reaching the protest site, addressed supporters and called for the continuation of the movement, stating, “They have made a grave mistake... our movement will continue from here, and we will proceed with our march scheduled for July 20th.”
As reported by Hindustan Times, Dipke alleged that he was beaten and detained by Delhi Police during the police action at Jantar Mantar. Some students present at the protest site also claimed they were subjected to lathicharge. The police, however, denied these allegations, stating that only minimal force was used to remove Wangchuk for medical reasons and that protesters attempted to obstruct the process.
As highlighted by Scroll, Dipke announced his indefinite hunger strike after Wangchuk’s removal and called for nationwide peaceful protests. The Cockroach Janta Party claimed that police personnel arrived in plain clothes, initially presenting themselves as a medical team before removing Wangchuk. Protesters formed a human chain in an attempt to prevent the police from taking him away.
As noted in an article by Deccan Herald, Dipke publicly accused the police of using force and “taking away Sonam sir forcefully.” The All India Students’ Association reported that students continued their hunger strike and formed a human chain to resist police action. The police reiterated that the hospitalisation was conducted under court orders and medical advice, and appealed for a peaceful vacation of the protest site.
“Delhi Police is cracking down at Jantar Mantar. Beating up people and taking away Sonam sir forcefully,” Dipke stated on social media, as cited in multiple reports.
Further details indicated that Wangchuk was admitted to the emergency ward at Safdarjung Hospital, where he was reported to be conscious and stable. The Delhi High Court had previously directed daily clinical monitoring of Wangchuk’s health and authorised medical intervention if necessary.
Three students from the All India Students’ Association continued their fast at Jantar Mantar after Wangchuk’s removal as coverage revealed. Dipke’s hunger strike and the planned “Chalo Sansad” march on 20 July were confirmed to proceed as scheduled, with organisers urging mass participation.
Police maintained that their actions were in compliance with legal and medical directives as statements clarified. The Cockroach Janta Party, however, continued to allege excessive force and suppression of peaceful protest, with Dipke and other leaders calling for accountability and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
“I have been beaten up and put under detention by Delhi Police,” Dipke wrote on social media, reiterating his allegations of police misconduct.
Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike, which began on 28 June 2026, was part of a broader protest demanding a judicial probe into examination irregularities and reforms in the examination system as reporting indicated. The protest has drawn support from several opposition leaders and civil society figures, with continued calls for peaceful demonstration and government accountability. With Kumar's new appointment, Dipke's announcement of hunger strike and Wangchuk's deteriorating health the coming days are crucial for the protest.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.