After Northeast Hat-Trick, BJP’s Victory in Mizoram MADC Polls Deepens Inroads

On 20 April, the State Election Commission of Mizoram declared the results of the Village Councils (similar to village panchayats) falling under the Mara Autonomous District Council where the Bharatiya Janata Party( BJP) won the highest number of Village Councils. It secured a majority in 41 VCs out of 99.

The Mizo National Front, the ruling party of the state, won 25 VCs while the two other Opposition parties Congress and Zoram People’s Movement were able to achieve a majority in 8 and 2 VCs respectively. In one VC, Independent candidates gained a majority while in 22 VCs, no party was able to secure a majority.

The Northeastern state of Mizoram is likely to see elections at the end of this year along with Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.