ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: NPP Leader Conrad Sangma Sworn In As Meghalaya CM for Second Term

The NPP-led alliance has 45 MLAs including 26 from NPP and two from the BJP.

The Quint
Published
Photos
2 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

ADVERTISEMENT

Conrad Sangma of the National People's Party took oath as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya on Tuesday, 7 March. This will be his second term as the CM of the northeastern state.

Along with him, 11 members of his council of ministers also took oath, including NPP's Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, who were sworn in as Deputy CMs of the state.

The NPP-led alliance has 45 MLAs including 26 from NPP and two from the BJP.

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  NPP   National People's Party 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×