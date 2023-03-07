ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: NPP Leader Conrad Sangma Sworn In As Meghalaya CM for Second Term
The NPP-led alliance has 45 MLAs including 26 from NPP and two from the BJP.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
ADVERTISEMENT
Conrad Sangma of the National People's Party took oath as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya on Tuesday, 7 March. This will be his second term as the CM of the northeastern state.
Along with him, 11 members of his council of ministers also took oath, including NPP's Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, who were sworn in as Deputy CMs of the state.
The NPP-led alliance has 45 MLAs including 26 from NPP and two from the BJP.
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: NPP National People's Party
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×