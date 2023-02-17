Why is MNF – A BJP Ally at the Centre – Opposing Uniform Civil Code in Mizoram?

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC), if enacted, "would disintegrate the country as it was an attempt to terminate the religious or social practices, customary laws, cultures and traditions of the religious minorities, including the Mizos.”

These were the words of Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana as he moved a resolution to unanimously oppose “any steps taken or proposed to be taken for enactment of UCC in India."

The resolution was passed by the Mizoram Assembly on Tuesday, 14 February.

The Uniform Civil Code has been part of the BJP’s manifesto since the party came to power. In December, the Rajya Sabha passed a private member’s bill, introduced by the Bharatiya Janata Party's Kirodi Lal Meena, on the implementation of Uniform Civil Code.