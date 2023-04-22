ADVERTISEMENT

Old ABP News Opinion Poll on Rajasthan Assembly Elections Viral as Recent

The video of the opinion poll is from the year 2018 and the channel has not conducted any poll recently.

Abhilash Mallick
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A news clip from Hindi news channel ABP News has gone viral to claim that, as per a recent opinion poll, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has come up as people's first choice for the Chief Minister's seat in the upcoming state assembly elections.

Who is making the claim: Several social media users claiming to be linked with the Congress party have been sharing the claim on Facebook and Twitter.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of more such posts can be found here and here.)

The truth: We found that the viral claims were misleading. The video of the opinion poll is from the year 2018, and the channel has not conducted any poll recently.

How did we find that out:

  • First, we noticed that the logo of ABP News in the viral images was old. ABP News changed its logo in December 2020 for all its channels.

  • We looked for recent opinion polls on the Rajasthan Assembly elections but were not able to find the viral clip.

  • Upon conducting a further keyword search, we found a video uploaded on the YouTube channel of ABP News on 13 August 2018 that had the viral clip.

  • This video of ABP News was from before the 2018 Rajasthan assembly elections when Vasundhara Raje of BJP was the Chief Minister.

  • The viral video can be seen from the 6 to 36 seconds mark in this 53-second video.

  • A comparison can be seen here.

A comparison of the viral video with the 2018 video.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Conclusion: Clearly, an old video from before the previous assembly elections has gone viral as a recent opinion poll supporting swaying in favour of CM Ashok Gehlot. 

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

