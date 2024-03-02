For J&K’s Incarcerated Journo Aasif Sultan, Homecoming Was Too Little, Too Late

His father Muhammad Sultan said that it was only four and a half hours that Aasif had been at his home before Batamaloo police called them. “They said the case is pertaining to the incident of violence at the Central Jail,” referring to riots that had broken out inside Srinagar Central Jail in April 2019 when inmates allegedly resorted to vandalism over reports that some of them were being shifted outside the erstwhile State. “We had no idea that there was this case as well,” he said.

He also questioned why his son was arrested despite the “clearance letters” from J&K administration after which he was let out of Ambedkar Nagar Jail.

The Quint does not take responsibility for this claim as the J&K Police couldn’t confirm it at the time of filing the story.