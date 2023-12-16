Ailing Mother Awaits Release of Sajad Gul, Jailed Despite Quashed PSA Case

"My heart and head are in constant pain. How long will I be able to endure this suffering," asked 50-year-old Gulshana Banu, the ailing mother of Sajad Gul, a Kashmiri student and trainee reporter with the now defunct news portal The Kashmir Walla, jailed on charges of provoking “ill-will against the government.”

While the authorities recently granted bail to another Kashmiri journalist, Fahad Shah, after 658 days of imprisonment, Gul's family still awaits his release.

"We have completed all the formalities directed by the court, and now we are just keenly waiting for his release," Gul's brother told The Quint.