‘Dr Saifullah’: Slain Hizbul Chief, Old Associate of Burhan Wani

Hizbul Mujahideen chief commander Saifullah Mir, or Dr Saifullah, was killed during a gunfight in Rangreth area of Srinagar district on Sunday, 1 November, according to Jammu and Kashmir officials. Another militant was arrested alive.



According to news agency IANS, on being asked by reporters how a most wanted militant commander like Saifullah could manage to come so close to Srinagar city from his south Kashmir operational base, IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said: "Let us not waste time in asking how he came here. Let us celebrate his killing."

Saifullah, according to IANS, had only succeeded Riyaz Naikoo as the Hizbul chief after Naikoo was killed by security forces earlier in May.



According to IANS, he was the last of the 10 most wanted local militant commanders who had served as "icons" of homegrown militancy in Kashmir.