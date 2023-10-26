‘Leash on Free Voice’: J&K Journo’s Award Withdrawal Reinforces ‘Threat Factor’

The decision to rescind the proposed award to Kashmiri Journalist Safina Nabi by Pune-based MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) earlier in October has sparked debates about whether any bold, public-interest journalism emerging out of Kashmir, where critics and media groups allege that press freedom conditions have worsened, can aspire for recognition in the country without attracting allegations of "anti-national” conduct.

Nabi, a freelancer, writes mostly about issues concerning women in India for international media outlets like Christian Science Monitor, New Humanitarian, Nikkei Asia Review, among others.

The particular story which was selected for the university’s 'Journalism for Peace Award’ was published by Scroll.in, a Mumbai-based Indian news website, in partnership with the Pulitzer Centre.