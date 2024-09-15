Undecided Voters May Well Have Moved to Harris' Column After the Debate

On foreign policy issues his views were equally incoherent. He asserted, without any credible evidence, that Russia would not have invaded Ukraine had he been in office. This claim, of course, is not subject to confirmation or refutation. We have no way of ascertaining how President Putin would have acted had he been at the helm of affairs.

That matter aside, he also claimed that given the Biden-Harris administration’s foreign policy choices, there was a real possibility the world might see the onset of a third World War. While repeating this apocalyptic assertion, he failed to identify how such an outcome was likely.

Again, while attempting to underscore a genuine policy lapse on the part of the Biden-Harris administration, the haphazard American withdrawal from Afghanistan, his propensity for bombast and fecklessness again came to the fore, thereby undermining his critique.