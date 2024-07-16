The Last 3 Days Have Made Trump's Return as President More Plausible Than Ever

The GOP convention is underway in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as planned.

Donald Trump has made appearances on WWE before, and he marched out “ringside” with a bandaged ear to country singer Lee Greenwood’s iconic “God Bless the USA” in the most American/WWE ‘scripted for a protagonist’ moment possible.

He appeared like Lazarus, the biblical character resurrected to life. Messiahs don’t die, they get resurrected and so has Trump’s campaign from the fires of felony charges. Donald Trump received the formality of delegate count, as delegates from Florida pushed the final numbers sealing Trump as the Republican nominee for president.

Earlier in the day, there was much speculation on Trump’s impending Vice President pick. The reported shortlist was narrowed down to North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, and Marco Rubio, the Florida Senator and once Trump’s GOP competitor in 2016. However, Florida residency issues became a problem, as Trump is also a resident of the Sunshine State. This ultimately doomed Rubio's Veep bid and delayed his much sought-after 2016 plans of being on the ticket.