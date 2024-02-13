Lok Sabha 2024: The Final Parliament Session Gave a Glimpse of What is on Offer

The tone of the coming electoral race was set by President Droupadi Murmu in her address to Parliamentarians on the opening day of the session. Her speech provided a laundry list of the Modi government’s welfare programmes, hit out at the Congress, and also made a special reference to the recent consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, describing it as a “defining moment” in the country’s history.

This message was further amplified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his two speeches in which he launched an all-out attack on the Congress and highlighted his government’s achievements with the promise to deliver greater development and an improved quality of life in his third term. That religion will be the mainstay of the BJP’s campaign was clear when the last day of the 17th Lok Sabha was set aside for a discussion on the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and ended with the adoption of a resolution, hailing it was a “historic achievement.”

That the ruling dispensation would use the last session of Parliament to give a laudatory account of its achievements was expected. Every outgoing government uses this opportunity to list out its accomplishments. But the tirade launched by the Prime Minister against its chief political rival in his reply to the motion of thanks debate set a new benchmark in Parliamentary history.