The New India: From Har Ghar Tiranga to Saffron Flag Trumps All?

Independence Day 2023 had seen an enthusiastic – albeit uncritical – Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to celebrate the Tricolour as 'national pride'. In sharp contrast, Republic Day 2024 saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) folk embroiled in the primacy of saffron over the Tricolour.

Even the saffron flag incident at Keragodu village in Mandya district of Karnataka points at the BJP's alleged ambivalence towards the National Flag.