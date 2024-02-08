Why Southern States are Unhappy With the Union Government’s Fiscal Federalism

One of the key responsibility areas for the 16th Finance Commission (headed by Arvind Panagriya) would be to also provide a suitable fiscal consolidation strategy for high-debt affected states to reduce their indebtedness while balancing their spending priorities and welfare needs.

A few debt numbers below provide an illustrative account of Indian states’ fiscal position.

State-government debt Levels: The debt-to-GDP ratio at the state level is crucial for assessing specific financial conditions and policies. This localised ratio significantly influences credit ratings, budget decisions, and fiscal strategies, allowing states to uphold long-term financial stability and responsible fiscal management.

It is calculated by dividing a state's total outstanding debt by its GDP and multiplied by 100 to express it as a percentage, monitoring and managing this ratio empowers states to make informed economic policy choices.