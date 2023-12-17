December, CPI, and the Meltdown of Communism in India: What is Left of the Left?

In 1967, when the Congress first lost power in 10 states, after the Emergency when Indira Gandhi was humbled, in 1989 when V P Singh became prime minister, and in 1996 when H D Devegowda became PM, the communists made many attempts to play kingmaker in Delhi. They got another golden chance in 2004 but squandered it all away by 2008. In 2004, the Left won about 60 seats and its support was critical for the survival of the Manmohan Singh government. Beset by ideological rigidity and arrogance, the Left withdrew support to Dr Singh in 2008 over the Indo-US nuclear deal. Dr Singh survived and won a repeat mandate in 2009. The voters rebuffed the Left in 2009 and ousted them from power in West Bengal in 2011.

Politically, the Left is a spent force. But its ideological brethren, the Maoists, have been on a murderous spree in vast swathes of India for the last three decades. The Naxal movement started in Bengal in the late 1960s and was crushed in the 1970s. It was resurrected in the 1990s in Andhra and soon the extremely violent version of the Left was strong in Bihar, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra, and even Karnataka. It has been a bloody war between security forces and the Maoists since the 1990s. The Maoists have been pushed to the wall now, but they remain a threat.

But the Left, politically at least, is becoming as obsolete as a postman or a video cassette recorder. It has lost the ability to win elections. But as mentioned above, the Left still exercises considerable influence over a large section of youth pursuing higher studies in diverse colleges, institutes, and universities. Be it the humanities department of IIT, Mumbai, the National Law School, Bengaluru, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, the Central University, Hyderabad, or even expensive private universities like Jindal and Ashoka, students still profess allegiance to the Left ideology. It is a truism that the young are “idealistic” and drawn instinctively to the Left. One can see the extremes of this even in top American universities that have been captured by a new and virulent strain of the Left called “Wokeism”.

And of course, there is that formidable Left bastion right at the heart of the capital, in the form of Jawaharlal Nehru University. The joke is that when the Left is mauled and decimated in all states and regions of India, it can still hope because it will win student elections in JNU. Incidentally, the JNU was also founded in December.