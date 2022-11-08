Vladimir Putin's 'Chef' Admits Russian Interference in US Midterms: Who Is He?

While Prigozhin does not hold any official post in the Russian government, his close association with Putin earned him the tag of the president's "chef" after he started catering events for the Kremlin.

Over the years, he won lucrative catering contracts for the country's armed forces and schools, and by 2010, he became a Kremlin insider with a flourishing business empire.

What adds weight to his comments about the US midterms is that he has had an alleged history of "meddling," or of supporting it.