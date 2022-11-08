Vladimir Putin's 'Chef' Admits Russian Interference in US Midterms: Who Is He?

Yevgeny Prigozhin with Vladimir Putin.
(Photo: ForksTalk/Twitter, Altered by: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin and popularly known as his "chef," appeared to admit to the Kremlin's interference in the 2022 United States (US) midterm elections.
The 61-year-old said on Telegram on Monday, 7 November, that Russia has interfered, is interfering and will continue to interfere in the US democratic process.
"Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way, as we know how. During our pinpoint operations, we will remove both kidneys and the liver at once," the businessman further said.
However, the jury was out on whether he was serious when he made the comments, as some reports suggested that he made the statement sarcastically.
Nevertheless, this coming from an insider in Russia's topmost political circles gains immense significance.
While Prigozhin does not hold any official post in the Russian government, his close association with Putin earned him the tag of the president's "chef" after he started catering events for the Kremlin.
Over the years, he won lucrative catering contracts for the country's armed forces and schools, and by 2010, he became a Kremlin insider with a flourishing business empire.
What adds weight to his comments about the US midterms is that he has had an alleged history of "meddling," or of supporting it.
In the past, Prigozhin was sanctioned by the US for funding the Internet Research Agency – a Russia-backed company accused of interfering in several US elections, CNN reported.
In July, the US had also offered a reward of up to $10 million for information regarding Prigozhin's alleged involvement in meddling with US polls.
The US midterms (elections to all seats in the House of Representatives and a few seats in the Senate) will determine the direction of legislation in the US over the next two years, including the country's response to the Ukraine war.
Polls suggest that the Republicans are already poised to take control of both Houses, in a major blow to the Joe Biden government. This comes in the backdrop of falling approval ratings of the 79-year-old leader and the dismal state of the US economy.
If what Prigozhin said is true, and that Russia has actually meddled in the election (and been successful at it), in all probability the control of the US Congress will pass to the Republicans.
Former President Donald Trump, who is likely to announce his candidature for the 2024 presidential election on the GOP ticket next week, had in May slammed Biden for providing over $40 billion in assistance to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.
(With inputs from CNN.)
