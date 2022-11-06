Explained: What Are US Midterm Elections? What’s at Stake for Democrats in 2022?

The United States is set to enter the critical midterm elections on Tuesday, 8 November, with the Republicans vying for control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

When? The elections in the US take place on first Tuesday of November, unless the first Tuesday is the first day of the month, in such a case, it gets moved to the second Tuesday of the month.

Crucial for President Biden: The elections are said to be critical for many reasons, one of which is that these midterm elections will decide the course of action for the rest of US President Joe Biden’s term.

The Quint takes a look at what midterm elections are and the significance of 2022 midterm elections.