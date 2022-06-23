World Olympics Day 2022: Date, Theme, Quotes, and More

World Olympics Day is celebrated every year on 23 June. Also known as International Olympics Day, it encourages athletes all over the world to participate in the Olympic games and make sports their career. Olympic games are held after every four years and include both summer and winter sports competitions. The goal of World Olympics Day is to support athletes and make the world a better place through sports.

Every year, World Olympics Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm. Sports events are organised everywhere in the world and people participate in these events to have fun. To make Olympic games an important part of our lives, some countries have even integrated the Olympic events into their school curricula.