World Olympics Day 2022: Date, Theme, Quotes, and More

The first-ever Olympics Day was celebrated in Sorbonne, Paris on 23 June 1948.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
World Olympics Day is celebrated every year on 23 June. Also known as International Olympics Day, it encourages athletes all over the world to participate in the Olympic games and make sports their career. Olympic games are held after every four years and include both summer and winter sports competitions. The goal of World Olympics Day is to support athletes and make the world a better place through sports.
Every year, World Olympics Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm. Sports events are organised everywhere in the world and people participate in these events to have fun. To make Olympic games an important part of our lives, some countries have even integrated the Olympic events into their school curricula.
World Olympics Day 2022 will be observed on Thursday, 23 June. The day is of utmost importance to people, especially sports freaks. Olympics Day is one of the best ways to make people realise the importance of sports in their lives.
World Olympics Day 2022 will be celebrated with the theme 'Together, For a Peaceful World.' International Olympics Day 2022 will be more focused towards bringing people together in peace through sports and games.
International Olympics Day or World Olympics Day aims to encourage and inspire people to participate in different Olympic sports and games regardless of their age, sex, race, gender, and so on. It motivates people around the world to take part in games and sports to stay fit and healthy. Different Olympic events, educational seminars, and symposiums are being organised worldwide on Olympics Day to create awareness among people about the benefits of sports and games.
"The things you learn from sports – setting goals, being part of a team, confidence – that's invaluable. It's not about trophies and ribbons. It's about being on time for practice, accepting challenges and being fearful of the elements." – Summer Sanders (Former American swimmer, two-time gold medallist).
"If you fail to prepare, you've prepared to fail." – Mark Spitz (American swimmer, nine-time Olympic medallist).
"He who is not courageous enough to take risks will accomplish nothing in life." – Muhammed Ali (American boxer and 1960 gold medallist).
"You can't put a limit on anything. The more you dream, the farther you get." – Michael Phelps (American swimmer, most-decorated Olympian of all time).
"Passion is a huge prerequisite to winning. It makes you willing to jump through hoops, go through all the ups and downs and everything in between to reach your goal." – Kerri Walsh (American beach volleyball player and three-time gold medallist).
“The Olympics remain the most compelling search for excellence that exists in sport, and maybe in life itself.” – Dawn Fraser
“The most important thing in the Olympic Games is not winning but taking part; the essential thing in life is not conquering but fighting well.” – Pierre de Coubertin
Baron Pierre De Coubertin is known as the father of modern Olympics.
Women participated in the Olympic games for the first time at the Paris Olympics held in 1900.
In the year 1896, the first modern Olympic games were held in Athens, Greece.