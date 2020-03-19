Is Your Web Browser Keeping Your Data Private?

Web browsers are the most common portal for users to access the internet for any purpose. People use web browsers for authenticating payments, access social media, and whatnot.

To make it easy for them, people often save their credentials on the browser itself, like payment details, passwords, etc. This means that browsers must ensure that all user data is kept safe and private and no breaches happen.

Various researchers have tried to document which browsers offer the safest user experiences. These researches have focused on a browser’s ability to send advertising data, or track users on various websites, something that can be turned of by sending a “Do not track” request on Google Chrome.

New research conducted by Douglas J. Leith from the School of Computer Science & Statistics, Trinity College, Dublin focuses on a web browser’s connections to the backend servers and what kind of data it sends back home.