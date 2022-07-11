World Population Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Posters for WhatsApp Status

Share these posters, messages, wishes, and quotes on the world population day
(Image: iStock)
World population day is celebrated every year on the 11 July. The main aim behind celebrating this day is to make people aware of the increasing global population which is really very alarming. It was on 11 July 1987 that the world population touched the mark of five billion and since then this day has been celebrated to spread awareness.
Here are a few World Population Day Messages 2022, Quotes, and Posters that you can share to enlighten people about this serious problem and motivate them to do the same.
1). World Population is incomplete without understanding the importance of educating and spreading awareness about controlling the population for a better tomorrow. Happy World Population Day 2022.
2). We celebrate 11 July as World Population Day to seek attention to one of the most serious issues of the world, that is the increasing population. Let’s save Earth by controlling the population.
3). Our future generation will remain happy and prosperous if we can smartly control the growth of the population so that the generations are can enjoy the resources we have been blessed with. Warm wishes on World Population Day.
4). World is like a big family and we need to save it from the growing population. On the occasion of World Population Day, let us come together and fight against one of the biggest problems affecting us and future generations.
5). We can no more relax and take it easy, it is time to act strongly to control the growth of the population to help our coming generations.
Happy world population day
The theme for world population day has not been announced yet
World Population Day 2022
1." Yet food is something that is taken for granted by most world leaders despite the fact that more than half of the population of the world is hungry." - Norman Borlaug
2. "By improving health, empowering women, population growth comes down." - Bill Gates
3. "Our human population continues to expand at such a scary rate – it’s unbelievable." - Bindi Irwin
4. "We need to continue to decrease the growth rate of the Global Population. The Plant can not support many more people." - Unknown
5. "The power of population is indefinitely greater than the power in the earth to produce subsistence for man." - Thomas Malthus
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)