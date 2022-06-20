Stroke: Busting Common Myths and Misconceptions

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 795,000 people in the US experience a stroke every year, and around 610,000 people suffer from their first stroke.

In 2019, stroke was stated as the leading cause of mortality in the entire world and contributed to 11 percent of deaths.

There are mainly three types of stroke. As much as 87% of cases are ischemic stroke. It occurs when arteries get blocked, cutting off oxygen supply to the brain.

The second one is a hemorrhagic stroke which is caused due to a rupture in an artery in the brain which leads to damage of the surrounding tissues.

The last one is transient ischemic attack (TIA), also known as a “ministroke”. It occurs when blood flow to the brain is blocked temporarily, no more than 5 minutes.

Let's debunk the common myths about strokes.