World Osteoporosis Day 2022: Theme, History & Significance

World Osteoporosis Day is celebrated every year on 20 October 2022. Osteoporosis is a silent killer and it is a bone disease. Osteoporosis makes a bone weak and brittle to the extent that even the slightest physical stress can cause breakage and fracture.

Osteoporosis Day is celebrated with an aim to raise awareness about the prevention, signs, and symptoms of the disease, so that people can get an early diagnosis and can manage the disease before it worsens and has an impact on their day-to-day life. It teaches us to maintain good bone health and take care of the body.

Know about the history, significance, and theme of World Osteoporosis Day 2022.