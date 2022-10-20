World Osteoporosis Day 2022: Theme, History & Significance

Raise awareness about World Osteoporosis Day.
(Image: iStock)
World Osteoporosis Day is celebrated every year on 20 October 2022. Osteoporosis is a silent killer and it is a bone disease. Osteoporosis makes a bone weak and brittle to the extent that even the slightest physical stress can cause breakage and fracture.
Osteoporosis Day is celebrated with an aim to raise awareness about the prevention, signs, and symptoms of the disease, so that people can get an early diagnosis and can manage the disease before it worsens and has an impact on their day-to-day life. It teaches us to maintain good bone health and take care of the body.
Know about the history, significance, and theme of World Osteoporosis Day 2022.
The theme for World Osteoporosis 2022 is "Step Up For Bone Health." The International Osteoporosis Foundation decides the theme every year, and this year, the aim is to raise awareness about the importance of a bone-healthy lifestyle. They will be focusing on strong bones and a mobile, fracture-free future.
World Osteoporosis Day was celebrated for the first time in the year 1996 by the National Osteoporosis Society of the United Kingdom. The European Commission also supported the campaign. It was a life-changing initiative because people didn't know much about the disease of osteoporosis until 1994.
It was in 1998 that two major organisations came together to spread global awareness about the disease, and as a result, the International Osteoporosis Foundation was established. The World Health Organization also came forward to help IOF to spread information and awareness about the disease.
World Osteoporosis Day focuses on raising awareness about the risk factors of this silent bone disease so that people can take the required steps toward the prevention of the disease. The occasion also raises awareness about bones, their functions, and ways to keep them healthy.
On this day, even professionals from all around the world come together to discuss ways to strengthen the bones and ways to treat the disease. They also help educate people about the right diet for better bone density and an overall healthy lifestyle.
