World Thrombosis Day 2022: Theme, History, and Significance

World Thrombosis Day is celebrated on 13 October every year around the globe.

It was in the year 2014 when the International Society on Thrombosis and Hemostasis created the World Thrombosis Day campaign to raise awareness about this condition since it is frequently disregarded and misunderstood among people.

According to research, there are one in four deaths due to thrombosis-related issues all around the world. Blood clots which are common phenomena in thrombosis affect up to 900,000 people in the United States each year and cause about 100,000 deaths. This estimate is greater than the total annual death toll from AIDS, breast cancer, and automobile accidents.

Let's know about the theme, history, and significance of World Thrombosis Day 2022.