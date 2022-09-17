World Patient Safety Day 2022: History, Theme, Significance, Quotes, and Wishes

World Patient Safety Day is celebrated every year on 17 September. Check out the history, significance, theme, quotes, and wishses here.
World Patient Safety Day is observed every year on 17 September to create awareness about different safety measures that should be taken to ensure patient safety. World Patient Safety Day 2022 will be celebrated on Saturday, 17 September 2022. The day is celebrated to create global awareness about patient safety, increase or enhance public engagement in patient safety, and create action plans to overcome the issues of patient harm.
On the World Patient Safety Day, patients, caregivers, doctors, healthcare workers, healthcare leaders, and health advocates participate in different events with the aim of raising awareness about the importance of patient-centric care to encourage patient safety on global level.
Every year, World Patient Safety Day is observed under a specific theme. This year, the theme of World Patient Safety Day 2022 is ‘Medication Safety’ along with the slogan ‘Medication Without Harm’ with a call to action to 'Know, Check & Ask'. Medication errors and unsafe medication practices can lead to severe patient harm, disabilities, and deaths. The incidence of medication errors have drastically increased especially in the post-pandemic era. To create public awareness about the risks associated with unsafe medication practices and medication errors, World Health Organization (WHO) has selected the aforementioned theme for World Patient Safety Day 2022.
The history of World Patient Safety Day dates back to 2019 when the 72nd WHA (World Health Assembly) passed a resolution WHA72.6 on ‘Global Action on Patient Safety' with the aim to strengthen the global healthcare systems. World Patient Safety Day 2022 marks the 4 years of the Patient Safety Day.
The significance of World Patient Safety Day 2022 includes the following:
1. Advocate immediate action to promote drug safety and raise global awareness about the significant burden of medication errors and unsafe medication practices.
2. Engage healthcare workers, doctors, caregivers, policy makers, and stakeholders in practices to prevent medication errors and associated risks.
3. Empower and encourage patients, caregivers and family memebers to avoid medication errors and ensure safe use of medicines and to prevent patient harm.
4. Implementation and adoption of WHO's Global Patient Safety Challenge: 'Medication Without Harm'.
“Carefulness costs you nothing. Carelessness may cost you your life.” [Safety saying, circa early 1900s].
"Error is pervasive. The unexpected is pervasive. What is not pervasive are well-developed skills to detect and contain these errors at their early stages." [Karl E. Weick].
“Errors are largely unintentional. It is very difficult for management to control what people did not intend to do in the first place.” [Robert Wachter, Understanding Patient Safety].
“Safety is not a gadget, but a state of mind.” [Eleanor Everet].
A health and safety problem can be described by statistics but cannot be understood by statistics. It can only be understood by knowing and feeling the pain, anguish and depression and shattered hopes of the victim and of the wives, husbands, parents, children, grandparents, and friends." [George Robotham, Safety Advocate].
The health of patients is of utmost importance to not only their family memebers but to their doctors also. Happy World Patient Safety Day 2022.
No medication errors, no unsafe medication practices, let's pledge this World Patient Safety Day to prevent patient harm. Happy World Patient Safety Day.
Medication Without Harm and Medication Safety should be our primary goals this World Patient Safety Day. Many many happy returns of the patient Safety Day.
Let us work harder to put an end to the medication errors and bad medicine practices that lead to patient harm. Wishing a very Happy World Patient Safety Day.
