International Day of Democracy 2022: History, Significance, & Interesting Facts

International Day of Democracy is celebrated every year on 15 September under a specific theme. The day is observed globally to mark the importance of democracy and create awareness among people about democratic rights. The ideal of democracy can only be realised as a reality to be enjoyed by everyone, everywhere with full participation, cooperation, and support of the international community, civil society, national governing bodies, and individuals.

According to Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the right to freedom of expression is a fundamental human right. However, there are governments and highly influential people all around the world who are always on the lookout for ways to hinder it. The International Day of Democracy has been established to create awareness among people so that they understand the importance of protection and effective realization of human rights.