Happy Engineer's Day 2022: Best Quotes, Wishes, and Images for WhatsApp Status

Every year, Engineer's Day is celebrated on 15 September. Let's check out the list of best quotes, wishes, and images.
Engineer's Day is observed every year in India on 15 September. This year, the day falls on Thursday, 15 September 2022. The day is dedicated to all engineers and commemorates the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Vishweshvaraya, the first civil engineer of India. He is known for his revolutionary contributions in the field of engineering and has been rewarded with many prestigious awards for the same.
Engineer's Day is recognised to appreciate and honour the important role of engineers in society. Besides India, Engineer's Day is also celebrated by Sri Lanka and Tanzania on 15 September. Engineer's Day in India is also called Visvesvaraya Jayanti, in the loving memory of Sir Mokshagundam Vishweshvaraya.
Let us read a list of best quotes, images, and wishes on Engineer's Day 2022.
We have curated a list of best quotes for you on this Engineer's Day 2022 that you can share with your engineer friends or put up as WhatsApp and Facebook status to spread the word.
"Science is discovering the essential truths about what exists in the Universe, engineering is about creating things that never existed." [Elon Musk].
"Successful engineering is all about understanding how things break or fail." [Henry Petroski].
“On the sixth day God saw He couldn't do it all, so He created ENGINEERS.” [Lois McMaster Bujold].
“Software is a great combination of artistry and engineering.” [Bill Gates].
"Science is about knowing; engineering is about doing." [Henry Petroski, American Engineer].
“Engineers turn dreams into reality.” [Hayao Miyazaki].
"I don’t spend my time pontificating about high-concept things; I spend my time-solving engineering and manufacturing." [Elon Musk].
"At its heart, engineering is about using science to find creative, practical solutions. It is a noble profession." [Queen Elizabeth II].
“Science can amuse and fascinate us all, but it is engineering that changes the world.” [Isaac Asimov]
"Engineers like to solve problems. If there are no problems handily available, they will create their own problems." [Scott Adams].
“You don’t have to be an engineer if you think different but you must think different when you are an engineer. Happy Engineers Day 2022.”
“There is something special about the engineers and it is that they can create anything that we can imagine. Wishing you a Happy Engineers Day.”
I am an Engineer. I serve mankind by making dreams come true. Happy Engineers Day!!
Happy Engineer’s Day to all the Engineers. We salute your great ideas and innovations that have truly changed our lives.
“Engineers are the ones who lay the foundation for a nation and put the country on the path of progress. Happy Engineers Day 2022.”
You are the one who can create anything with your brains and creativity because you are an Engineer, Wishing you a very a Happy Engineers Day 2022.
