Happy Engineer's Day 2022: Best Quotes, Wishes, and Images for WhatsApp Status

Engineer's Day is observed every year in India on 15 September. This year, the day falls on Thursday, 15 September 2022. The day is dedicated to all engineers and commemorates the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Vishweshvaraya, the first civil engineer of India. He is known for his revolutionary contributions in the field of engineering and has been rewarded with many prestigious awards for the same.

Engineer's Day is recognised to appreciate and honour the important role of engineers in society. Besides India, Engineer's Day is also celebrated by Sri Lanka and Tanzania on 15 September. Engineer's Day in India is also called Visvesvaraya Jayanti, in the loving memory of Sir Mokshagundam Vishweshvaraya.

