World First Aid Day 2022: Date, Theme, History, and Significance

World First Aid Day is celebrated every year on the second Saturday of September. This year, World First Aid Day 2022 falls on 10 September 2022 and will be celebrated under the theme 'Lifelong First Aid'.

The day is recognized worldwide to promote the significance of first aid, which is an important fundamental skill, and create awareness on a global level about how it can save precious lives.

It is an effective and rapid intervention that involves reducing pain, and injury, and therefore increases the survival chances of individuals in need. It is the treatment given to patients before seeking a medical help.

World First Aid Day was introduced first by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).