'Will Hunt You Down and Make You Pay': US President Biden After Kabul Blasts

US President Joe Biden, addressing the nation following the twin blasts in Afghanistan's capital city Kabul on Thursday, 26 August, hailed the American troop members who lost their lives in the attack as "heroes," and promised retribution for the perpetrators.
Twin blasts had hit Kabul on Thursday, killing several Afghans and at least 13 members of the US forces. Militant group ISIS-K, an opponent of the reigning Taliban, has claimed responsibility for the terror attack.
"These American service members who gave their lives – it’s an overused word, but it’s totally appropriate – they were heroes. Heroes who have been engaged in a dangerous, selfless mission to save the lives of others," Biden stated.
Observing that the US intelligence had been wary of the ISIS-K's schemes to attack the US personnel, Biden stated, "This is why, from the outset, I’ve repeatedly said this mission was extraordinarily dangerous and why I have been so determined to limit the duration of this mission."
The president further asserted that the US "will not be deterred by terrorists" and will continue with their evacuation missions in Afghanistan.
"Here is what you need to know: These ISIS terrorists will not win. We will rescue the Americans who are there. We will get out our Afghan allies out, and our mission will go on," he said.
Several countries, including India, UK, and Canada, as well as representatives of the UN, have asserted their condemnation of the terror attacks in Kabul.
Published: 27 Aug 2021,09:54 AM IST