US Intelligence Warned Biden Against Afghanistan's Swift Fall: Ex-CIA Agent

The former chief went on to say that policymakers were even warned about the Afghanistan's political and military leaders, who were profiting off US' presence in the region.

"(They) were likely to lose confidence and hedge their bets were U.S. military forces and intelligence personnel to withdraw. Further, that President Ashraf Ghani’s stubborn resistance to the Afghan political practice of buying support and his dismantling of the warlords’ private armies would weaken their incentives to support the government." London noted.

He added, "Policy makers were also aware of the Taliban’s effective use of a parallel “shadow government” structure maintained since losing power that provided for reliable lines of communication with local elders across the provinces, as well as government authorities, often owing to shared family or clan connections."

This meant that the militant organisation was in a position to negotiate and buy power. This was further exacerbated by the Taliban's robust propaganda machine, he said.

However, London also highlighted that intelligence is "an imprecise science with which to crystal ball given that the conditions upon which any assessment is made will likely change" and hence there were many possible scenarios for an "orderly withdrawal".