'Need to Stand United Against Terrorism': MEA Condemns Kabul Blasts

The Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for the attack, in which there were at least two suicide bombers, saying that one of the explosions had targeted translators and collaborators with the American army.

The terror attack comes days after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan earlier in August. Ever since then, chaotic scenes have emerged at the Kabul airport, with countries scrambling to evacuate their citizens, while locals have been desperate to flee the country.

"We will not forgive. We'll not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," US President Joe Biden was quoted as saying in reference to the perpetrators of the attack.