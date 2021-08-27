'Need to Stand United Against Terrorism': MEA Condemns Kabul Blasts
Over 100 people, including Afghan citizens as well as US army personnel, have been reported dead in the twin blasts.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has expressed its condemnation of the twin blasts that hit Kabul on Thursday, 26 August, killing at least 60 Afghans and 13 US troop members.
"India strongly condemns the bomb blasts in Kabul today. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of this terrorist attack," the spokesperson for the MEA said in a tweet.
"Our thoughts and prayers also go out to the injured. Today’s attacks reinforce the need for the world to stand unitedly against terrorism and all those who provide sanctuaries to terrorists," an official release issued by the ministry stated.
The Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for the attack, in which there were at least two suicide bombers, saying that one of the explosions had targeted translators and collaborators with the American army.
The terror attack comes days after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan earlier in August. Ever since then, chaotic scenes have emerged at the Kabul airport, with countries scrambling to evacuate their citizens, while locals have been desperate to flee the country.
"We will not forgive. We'll not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," US President Joe Biden was quoted as saying in reference to the perpetrators of the attack.
