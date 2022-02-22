Why Ukrainian Americans Are Committed To Saving Ukrainian Culture & Sovereignty

American and Ukrainian leaders in a roundtable on the Ukraine crisis.
As a child, I would wait with anticipation for my parents to return from trips to the Soviet Union. Often they brought gifts like a few loaves of hearty brown bread, or a wheel of briny, homemade cheese. Sometimes they also brought back notebooks, or bits of paper with verses scribbled in Ukrainian.
These were the writings of dissidents and political prisoners whose work was banned .
Throughout the 20th century, czarist and then Soviet policies
as it is known, has since been well documented. But Soviet persecution of Ukrainians and other Eastern European nationals continued through the
Ukrainians who fled felt responsible for preserving their native country’s intellectual and cultural heritage. My parents were among those in the Ukrainian diaspora who did so.
I am a Ukrainian American and ; defiance against centuries of cultural genocide.
a Ukrainian peninsula, in 2014. Since then, I've worked closely with a Ukrainian nonprofit organization, the Development Foundation, to build community health and trauma programs in response to the Crimean conflict.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's escalating threat to does not come as a surprise to most Ukrainian Americans.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Feb. 18, 2022, that point since the Soviet Union's collapse, as between 160,000 and 190,000 troops along Ukraine's border.
Many Ukrainian Americans fear for the lives and safety of family and friends in Ukraine, and for Ukraine’s future.
A march at the White House in support of Ukraine.
Ukraine is home to about There are between 12 million and with Ukrainian heritage around the world. Many of these people fled political persecution or are descendants of those who did.
The Ukrainian American diaspora includes over . Ukrainian Americans live primarily in big cities like New York, Chicago and Philadelphia.
My father arrived in Rochester, New York, in 1954 and joined a community that had Ukrainian language schools, social clubs and an extensive credit union system specifically for the Ukrainians.
Members of this community published newspapers and created makeshift libraries in the basements of churches and social halls. They gathered Ukrainian language publications that were under Soviet law. These materials tell the story of people who identify as Ukrainian but whose history was actively suppressed.
Being Ukrainian American often means attending Ukrainian-language school on Saturdays, joining a Ukrainian choir or instrumental ensemble or memorizing verses of Ukrainian poetry and literature.
The idea of what it means to be Ukrainian American has changed since the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.
The Ukrainian diaspora pivoted from preserving history to helping build a future for Ukraine. without fear of government reprisal. Many Ukrainian Americans maintain strong , and some have returned to live in Ukraine.
Ukranian People's Republic poster during Ukranian war of Independence, 1918.
in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
Another wave of Ukrainians followed between World War I and World War II, after the rise of the Soviet Union in 1922.
More Ukrainians migrated to the U.S. following World War II, which forcibly . The latest wave came after the in 1992.
My father, Wolodymyr “Mirko” Pylyshenko, was among the Ukrainian American community leaders who worked to collect Ukrainian literature, through informally circulated materials known as “samidav,” or in Russian.
As an editor and librarian at the Rochester branch of the , my father encouraged people to write their life stories. When a Ukrainian American died in Rochester, the family knew to bring their mementos to the credit union, or to him.
My father died of COVID-19 in February 2020. But in his final years he organised his archives. His extensive collection about the Ukrainian diaspora in Rochester is now called the , which aims to “preserve the history of the first 100 years of Ukrainian American life in Rochester.” The archives are housed at the University of Rochester and in the Central City Library in Dnipro, Ukraine.
Schools in Ukraine, meanwhile, are teaching Ukrainian literature, political thought and history dating from the 1800s. Ukrainian schools previously omitted major events like the , when Stalin starved an estimated to death .
In part because of their shared history dating back to the 9th century, Russia sees Ukraine as inherently linked. in July 2021, writing that Ukraine’s sovereignty is “possible only in partnership with Russia.”
“For we are one people,” Putin wrote.
, both tracing back to Kievan Rus’, the first East Slavic state, which existed from the 9th century to the mid-13th century. The territory was centered in what is today Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city.
But for Ukrainian Americans, the potential threat of a Russian invasion is a direct attack on the national identity they and their ancestors have passionately defended.
“Knowing that you have family and friends that are under the threat of the Russian invasion, you feel obligated to do something,” said Andrij Baran, president of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of North American Capital Region, in a Spectrum .
Ukrainian Americans have closely followed the news, called their congressional representatives to support Ukraine, and prayed for peace – while also mentally preparing for a potential war.
Roman Bodola, a Ukrainian-born parishioner in Riverhead, New York, explained this public interest : “Ukrainian people are strong. And they know they must stay strong and stop the Russians.”
