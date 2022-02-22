What Can Deter Russia From Invading Ukraine?

For about two months now, more than 100,000 Russian soldiers have been present at the border the country shares with Ukraine in preparations to what the US says will be an invasion any day now.

And the recent developments at the border are not reassuring with reports of shellfire ringing out in the rebel held territories in eastern Ukraine. Both Russia and Belarus have also extended their military drills that were due to end on 20 February, signaling intensifying pressure on the West.

Diplomatic talks between the US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have begun in earnest but no concrete headway has been made with the latter refusing to de-escalate on his demands. However, there are talks now of a possible summit between Biden and Putin sometime in the coming days.