Who Is Shehan Karunatilaka, the Sri Lankan Author Who Won the 2022 Booker Prize?

Karunatilaka started conceptualising the novel in 2009, after the end of Sri Lanka's brutal civil war, when there was a raging debate over how many civilians died and whose fault it was. He started writing it in 2014, and went through multiple versions of it.

The year 1989 was the darkest in Karunatilaka's memory, marred by an an ethnic war, a "Marxist uprising," a "foreign military presence," and "state counter-terror squads."

"A ghost story where the dead could offer their perspective seemed a bizarre enough idea to pursue, but I wasn’t brave enough to write about the present, so I went back 20 years, to the dark days of 1989," he said.