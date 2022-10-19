Who Is Shehan Karunatilaka, the Sri Lankan Author Who Won the 2022 Booker Prize?

Shehan Karunatilaka was honoured with the prestigious award by the Queen consort of the United Kingdom, Camilla Parker Bowles.
(Photo: Deeksha Malhotra/The Quint)
South Asia throws up yet another Booker Prize winner, this time from Sri Lanka.
Colombo-based author Shehan Karunatilaka won the prestigious award on Monday, 17 October, for his second novel, The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, also published as Chats with the Dead in India in 2020. He was honoured with the prize by the Queen consort of the United Kingdom, Camilla Parker Bowles.
The 47-year-old is only the second Sri Lankan to win the Booker, and the concomitant £50,000 with it, apart from Michael Ondaatje who won it in 1992 for The English Patient.
However, we shall soon see the word "shortlisted" in the description be replaced with the word "winning," as he makes history with his metaphysical tale based in the backdrop of Sri Lanka's brutal civil war.
Born in Sri Lanka's Galle in 1975, Karunatilaka was brought up in Colombo, studied in New Zealand, and has worked in London, Singapore, and Amsterdam.
He came to global prominence in 2011, after winning the Commonwealth Book Prize, the DSL and Gratiaen Prize for his first novel, Chinaman: The Legend of Pradeep Mathew – a book based on cricket. Cricketers’ almanac Wisden had declared it to be the second best cricket book of all time.
The writer's latest book is called The Birth Lottery and Other Surprises. It was published in India in September this year.
According to the Booker Prize website, Karunatilaka's winning novel, based in Colombo in 1990 – at the height of the civil war – is about Maali Almeida, a war photographer, gambler, and closet homosexual, who has woken up dead in what seems like a "celestial visa office."
Even as his dismembered body is sinking in the Beira Lake, he has no clue who killed him. At a time when scores are settled with the help of death squads, hired goons, and suicide bombers, the list of suspects is incredibly long.
Neil MacGregor, chair of the 2022 judges, describes the novel thus:
Karunatilaka started conceptualising the novel in 2009, after the end of Sri Lanka's brutal civil war, when there was a raging debate over how many civilians died and whose fault it was. He started writing it in 2014, and went through multiple versions of it.
The year 1989 was the darkest in Karunatilaka's memory, marred by an an ethnic war, a "Marxist uprising," a "foreign military presence," and "state counter-terror squads."
"A ghost story where the dead could offer their perspective seemed a bizarre enough idea to pursue, but I wasn’t brave enough to write about the present, so I went back 20 years, to the dark days of 1989," he said.
"But by the end of the 1990s, most of the antagonists were dead, so I felt safer writing about these ghosts, rather than those closer to the present," the author added.
Growing up in the backdrop of the war, Karunatilaka says that Sri Lankas use "gallows humour" and make jokes in the face of crises as a coping mechanism.
Speaking on the influence of religion and myth on his novel, Karunatilaka says that he borrowed from several ideas, such as that of the spirit hovering around for seven days, which is seen in different forms of Buddhism, and other religions in the eastern part of the world.
"But the real breakthrough was seeing the afterlife as a visa office, as a government bureaucracy with spirits wandering around, not knowing where they are supposed to go," he said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)