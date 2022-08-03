'Languages Should Not Have Rigid Borders': Booker Prize Winner Geetanjali Shree

Delhi-based author Geetanjali Shree is the first Indian writer to win the International Booker Prize for her book Ret Samadhi (Tomb of Sand).
Sharing her insights into "Hindi chauvinism" and pressure to conform to the use of a single language, she said, "As far as literature goes, it is not about a 'pure' language, it is not about a single language. It is a very mixed situation... Language should not have a rigid border."
The Booker Prize website hailed Shree's novel as an "urgent and timely protest against the destructive impact of borders and boundaries – whether between religions, countries or genders."
Shree also said that while she was happy that her community had expanded after winning the Booker Prize, she was not too happy about the 'invasion' of her privacy.
On being asked how her life had changed since winning the prize, Shree said, "It's still very recent. I think I haven't completely processed what it (the prize) has done to me and my life... My community has expanded, my world has increased, so I am very happy with that."
However, she said that what she was not happy about was the "invasion" of her privacy and daily routine.
"I'm hoping that after some time things will be a little more settled... I hope I'll also get my own time and space back," she said.
Expressing her views on policing writers, and their responsibility in furthering social reform, Shree stressed that writers did have a responsibility, as they were "interacting with society."
However, for her, this responsibility is not a "simplistic responsibility, it comes with the writer's sensitive portrayal."
"There are different strategies to tell the story of society," Shree elucidated, adding, "In Premchand's time, the progressive writers felt that they have to write with the specific purpose of educating and informing society, so they wrote what was called social realism."
She continued, "Premchand also said that we may not produce great literature, which means that literature needs a free space. It cannot be geared to a message. That is not the way it operates, the message comes without your intention. The message is in your sensitivity."
However, great literature did come out of his time, she went on, holding that "literature is beyond what is on the surface."
The shortlist for the prize included six books, each translated from a different language and originating from a different country, with three continents represented on the list. The Tomb of Sand had won £50,000.
Shree, in her award acceptance speech, had said, "I never dreamt of the Booker and I never thought I could. What a huge recognition. I am amazed, delighted, honoured, and humbled. I want to start by thanking the Booker foundation and Booker jury for choosing this book. There is a melancholy satisfaction in the award going to it."
