Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019British Novelist and Booker Prize Winner Hilary Mantel Passes Away At 70

British Novelist and Booker Prize Winner Hilary Mantel Passes Away At 70

Mantel won the Booker Prize twice, once in 2009 and for the second time in 2012.
The Quint
World
Published:

Hilary Mantel

|

(Photo: Accessed by TheQuint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Hilary Mantel</p></div>

Booker Prize winning novelist Dame Hilary Mantel passed away at the age of 70, publisher Harper Collins confirmed.

The author of the Wolf Hall trilogy was regarded as one of the greatest English novelists of this century.

She won the Booker Prize twice, for Wolf Hall and its sequel, Bring Up the Bodies, which also won the 2012 Costa Book of the Year.

(This article will be updated.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT