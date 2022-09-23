British Novelist and Booker Prize Winner Hilary Mantel Passes Away At 70

Hilary Mantel
(Photo: Accessed by TheQuint)
Booker Prize winning novelist Dame Hilary Mantel passed away at the age of 70, publisher Harper Collins confirmed.
The author of the Wolf Hall trilogy was regarded as one of the greatest English novelists of this century.
She won the Booker Prize twice, for Wolf Hall and its sequel, Bring Up the Bodies, which also won the 2012 Costa Book of the Year.
(This article will be updated.)
