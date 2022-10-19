Humour, Satire, Mystery: Booker Winner Shehan Karunatilaka's Novel Has It All

Sri Lankan novelist Shehan Karunatilaka has won the 2022 Booker Prize for his second novel, The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida.

The win couldn’t come at a better time for Sri Lanka, a country once more engaged in political and economic instability , as it suffers through one of the world’s worst economic crises, with soaring inflation, food and fuel shortages, and low supplies of foreign reserves. And of course, the government was overthrown in July, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled following mass protests.

Karunatilaka said in his acceptance speech: