US Polls: Trump Projected to Win Indiana & Kentucky, Biden Vermont

As Election Day in the United States heads towards a close on Tuesday, 3 November, US President Donald Trump is projected to win in Indiana, AFP reports, quoting US networks.
Meanwhile, Associated Press and Fox News are calling Kentucky for Trump as well, while Democratic nominee Joe Biden is projected to win in Vermont.
Polls have closed statewide in Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, and Georgia.
Election Day kicked off with long queues seen at many polling stations across the country, as voters turned up to cast their ballots. First Lady Melania Trump was among those who cast their votes in Florida.
Even before Tuesday, as many as seven states, including Texas, Hawaii, Washington, Montana, Nevada, Arizona and Oregon, already went past the turnout figure they had recorded in the 2016 election, with a big spike in pre-election voting, CNN reported.
Several businesses and stores across the country have boarded up their properties amid anxiety over possible unrest and potential protests turning violent.
Earlier on Tuesday, Biden won all five votes cast for president in Dixville Notch, a small town in New Hampshire, while Millsfield, which also voted at midnight on Tuesday, voted in favour of President Trump 16 to 5.
Published: 04 Nov 2020,05:38 AM IST