US Polls: Trump Projected to Win Indiana & Kentucky, Biden Vermont

As Election Day in the United States heads towards a close on Tuesday, 3 November, US President Donald Trump is projected to win in Indiana, AFP reports, quoting US networks.

Meanwhile, Associated Press and Fox News are calling Kentucky for Trump as well, while Democratic nominee Joe Biden is projected to win in Vermont.

Polls have closed statewide in Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, and Georgia.

Election Day kicked off with long queues seen at many polling stations across the country, as voters turned up to cast their ballots. First Lady Melania Trump was among those who cast their votes in Florida.