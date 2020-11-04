Trump Wins Crucial Swing State Florida – Known for Voting Winners

Florida has been called in favour of Trump as he maintains a decisive 3.5 percent lead of over 3.77 lakh votes.

United States President Donald Trump is all set to win the crucial battleground state of Florida which has 29 electoral college votes. The south-eastern state is critical for both candidates and Trump’s retention of a state he won by a narrow margin in 2016 has snuffed out Joe Biden’s chances of a first-round knock-out punch in the Presidential race. AP and other media organisations have called the race for Florida in favour of Trump as he maintains a decisive 3.4 percent lead of over 3.77 lakh votes.

At 12 noon, Trump has a vote share of 51.20 percent with 56.47 lakh votes while Democratic candidate Joe Biden trails with 52.70 lakh votes.

Barring the big urban pockets like Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville, Paml Beach and Tallahassee, Biden lost most of the counties in this key state that is crucial to his chances of defeating Teump.

In 2016, the US president had won Florida by a slim margin of just 1.2 percent more votes than her rival Hilary Clinton, dealing a strong blow to the Democrat’s chance of making it to the White House. Trump had edged past Clinton by 1.12 lakh votes, winning 48.6 percent of the votes compared to Clinton’s vote share of 47.4 percent. Biden, who made a short public address in Wilmington, Delaware around 11am IST, emphatically said, “It ain’t over till every vote is counted.”. Appearing on stage with his wife Jill, the Democratic candidate stated, "we're on track to win this". At around the same time, Trump tweeted that “we are up BIG” and baselessly accused Democrats of “trying to STEAL the election.”