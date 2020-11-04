US Elections 2020: Who is Leading in the Battleground States?

With the first polls closing and resulting starting to trickle in, all eyes are on the two candidates – incumbent Republican President Trump and rival Democrat Joe Biden – as US looks to elect its next president amid surging cases of coronavirus and uncertainty.

At present, Joe Biden is leading the US national polls for the presidential election. But that far from guarantees a democratic victory.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton was leading national polls for almost the entire campaign, but ended up losing in the electoral college. This is where battleground states come in – which are imperative to determining the final results.