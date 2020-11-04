US Elections 2020: Who is Leading in the Battleground States?

All eyes are on Trump & Biden as US looks to elect its next president amid surging cases of coronavirus. The Quint At present, Joe Biden is leading in all swing states except for Iowa and Ohio, where Trump is in the lead. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) World All eyes are on Trump & Biden as US looks to elect its next president amid surging cases of coronavirus.

With the first polls closing and resulting starting to trickle in, all eyes are on the two candidates – incumbent Republican President Trump and rival Democrat Joe Biden – as US looks to elect its next president amid surging cases of coronavirus and uncertainty. At present, Joe Biden is leading the US national polls for the presidential election. But that far from guarantees a democratic victory. In 2016, Hillary Clinton was leading national polls for almost the entire campaign, but ended up losing in the electoral college. This is where battleground states come in – which are imperative to determining the final results.

The electoral college nearly always operates with a 'winner-takes-all' system. What this means is that the candidate with the highest number of votes in a state claims all of that state’s electoral votes. For example, in 2016, Trump beat Clinton in Florida by a margin of just 2.2%, but that meant he claimed all 29 of Florida’s crucial electoral votes. This is crucial, especially in swing states (where the Indian-American vote has been predicted to be a change-maker). Small margins in swing states, like the one in 2016 Florida, meant that, regardless of Clinton’s popular vote lead, Trump was able to nab victory in several swing states and therefore, win more electoral college votes.

The most crucial battleground states in the 2020 US election are Florida, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Iowa, Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina, and Wisconsin. At present, Joe Biden is leading in all swing states except for Iowa and Ohio, where Trump is in the lead.

FLORIDA

With a total of 29 electoral votes, Florida is seen to be leaning blue in 2020. Biden is in the lead with 49% of the vote, with Trump trailing at 46.8%, according to reports.

PENNSYLVANIA

President Trump actively campaigned in Pennsylvania in the run up to this election, where he bagged a narrow win against Clinton in 2016. He is, however, trailing at 45.7%. Biden is leading with 50.7% of the vote at present. Pennsylvania has a total of 20 electoral votes.

OHIO

Trump is in the lead by 2 points in Ohio, a state that has 18 electoral votes. Trump has presently bagged 48.3% of the vote in Ohio, and Biden trailing at 46.3%, according to reports.

MICHIGAN

Biden is up 8 points in the battleground state of Michigan, which contributes 16 electoral votes to the electoral college. While reportedly Trump has 43% of the vote, Biden has bagged 51.6% so far.

NORTH CAROLINA

The numbers are close in North Carolina with Biden currently in the lead with 48.9% of the vote, and Trump not far behind at 47.3%. The state contributes 15 electoral votes.

ARIZONA

Biden is in the lead in Arizona as well with 48.6% of the vote. Trump has narrowed in on 46.1% of the vote. The state contributes 11 electoral votes.

WISCONSIN

Democratic Candidate, Joe Biden is 7.4 points ahead of Donald Trump in the state of Wisconsin. With Trump at 44.2%, Biden is leading at 51.6%. The state of Wisconsin contributes 10 electoral votes to the electoral college.

IOWA

Trump is in a narrow lead at present in Iowa, a state that contributes 6 electoral votes. Trump leads by 0.4 points with a 47.6%, with Biden catching up at 47.2%

PROBLEMS REPORTED AT BATTLEGROUND STATES

ROBOCALLS People across the country have reported receiving the anonymous robocalls telling them to "stay safe and stay home,", dissuading voting and prompting warnings from officials in at least two states – Michigan and Nebraska – to disregard the messages. These calls are said to spook voters, and the FBI has been been made aware of the reports. They claim that such robocalls are an often-seen phenomena during nationwide elections. DISRUPTIONS AND LONG WAIT LINES In North Carolina, the police arrested a man for trespassing at a local polling place when he showed up at the site with a hound dog and gun. In Pennsylvania and parts of Arizona, heavy turnout was reported leading to long wait-lines. Some voters were waiting as long as three or four hours according to reports. MAIL-IN BALLOTS CAUSING TALLY DELAYS Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a large portion of the electorate mailed-in their ballots instead of voting in person. The tallying of millions of mail-in ballots are expected to lead to cause delay in the counting of votes once the polls close particularly in the battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.