India-China Power Struggle in the Indian Ocean Region Continues

Geopolitical tensions in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) continue to simmer.

Last week, three Chinese warships (Hefei, Wuzhishan, and Qilianshan) and one Indian warship (INS Mumbai), which is a guided missile destroyer, simultaneously docked at the Port of Colombo. Reportedly, while there were 410 people aboard the Indian ship, the Chinese strength was around 1500. The ships departed from the port on 29 August.

The regular docking of Chinese ships and submarines at Sri Lankan ports has become a cause of concern for New Delhi. India had expressed its dissatisfaction regarding the same to the Sri Lankan government. The latter had, thus, decided to disallow Chinese ships to use Sri Lankan ports.